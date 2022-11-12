LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Cajundome was the site of the LHSAA state volleyball championships.

Three local teams competed for a title; two faced off against each other.

In Division II, top seed TSt. Thomas more faced off against the one team that defeated them this year, second-seeded Teurlings.

The Cougars avenged that loss with a straight-set title win.

Cougar outside hitter AC Frolic was named MVP of the match.

In another title game, this for Division IV, second-seeded Westminster faced off against top-seeded Metairie Park Country Day.

The Crusaders and Cajuns split the first four sets.

Country Day won their 7th consecutive national title in the decisive fifth set.