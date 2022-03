In Division II, Liberty defeated STM, 47-43 in a close game at the Cajundome on Wednesday night. The win gives the Patriots their first appearance in the state title game as Liberty.

In Division V, Jehovah-Jireh defeated ESA, 54-39. The Falcons took a lead late in the contest, but Jehovah-Jireh got 30 points from John Paul Ricks, and that proved to be the difference.