NISH played Comeaux in a 3-5A district game, and the Jackets won 57-42.

In a non-district matchup with Northside Christian, the Notre Dame Pioneers able to hold on for a close win over the Warriors. The final, 45-40. Teddy Menard led all scorers with 25 points.

A full schedule of prep basketball comes your way on Friday night, as district play starts to ramp up.