The Advertiser: Comeaux Spartans football finds its kicker in Savannah Sales

LAFAYETTE, La. (Eric Narcisse/The Advertiser)- When the Comeaux Lady Spartans kick off their soccer season, senior Savannah Sales has set lofty expectations for herself.

But before she can focus solely on soccer, Sales has unfinished business as a member of the Spartans’ football team.

Sales, who transferred to Comeaux last year from Texas, is the Spartans’ varsity kicker after joining the team in Week 7. The Spartans’ lost their starting kicker Javier Harson to an injury suffered in the weight room.

In Sales’ first opportunity to kick last week against Southside, she was 6-for-8 on extra points, as the Spartans routed the Sharks 60-28 to improve to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in District 3-5A.

Read The Advertiser’s full story here.