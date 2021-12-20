Teurlings Holiday Basketball Tournament: ESA vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame looked to remain unbeaten as they played in the Teurlings Holiday Basketball tournament at Teurlings High.

The Pios took on ESA in the round robin event, and outlasted the Falcons 39-28, to improve 5-and-oh on the season.

The Falcons were led by Wilt Hoggatt, who scored 10 points and knocked down two three pointers.

But, Notre Dame got a stellar performance from senior Zach Lamm. He hit three, three pointers and lead the Pios with 19 points on the night.

Junior Teddy Menard added 11 points, and freshman Parker Faust chipped in with 7 assists.