STM defeated Iowa, 67-58. Michael Mouton lead the Cougars with 18 points.

In the other semi-final, Newman defeated Bishop Iretone, 57-44 to advance to the Sunkist Finals. Chris Lockett led the Greenies with 16 points.

STM will play Newman for the Sunkist Shootout title on Friday.

In other tournament play, at the St. Edmund’s Brad Fontenot Memorial Tournament in Eunice.

Notre Dame took on Elton.

Sophomore Parker Faust lead the Pios with 18 points, along with Senior Teddy Menard, who also tallied 18 points.

Elton hung on to win 48-46.