STM’s Jack Bech commits to Vanderbilt

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Local STM standout Jack Bech committed to Vanderbilt this weekend.

The junior wide receiver announced his decision on Twitter, thanking his family, his coaches, and God.

He emphasized he is 1000% committed.

Bech had offers from Boston College, FAU, Houston, and the University of Louisiana, among 20 offers total so far.

Last season, Bech grabbed 91 catches for over 1600 yards and 20 touchdowns.

In the Cougars 2019 state title win over De La Salle, he caught three touchdowns and had a punt return for a touchdown as well.

Bech is a two-sport athlete who, on top of being a Vanderbilt football commit now, also led the STM basketball team to its third straight state championship last week.