The St. Thomas More Cougars won the Division II state championship on Friday night with a 57-56 win over the University High Cubs.

Junior Jaden Shelvin led the team in scoring with 20 points, winning the Most Oustanding Player award.

Carter Domingue added 15 points in the victory.

For more on the LHSAA state championships, click here: http://lhsaa.org/sports/brackets-results/basketball-boys