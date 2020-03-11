STM wins 61-43 over St. Louis advancing to Division II State Championship

The STM Cougars advanced to their 3rd consecutive state championship on Tuesday night. The Cougars defeated St. Louis out of Lake Charles 61-43 to advance.

Carter Domingue lead the way with 20 points for the Cougars, and Jaden Shelvin added 17 points as Coach Danny Broussard looks for his 5th Title since becoming the school’s head basketball coach back in the mid-80’s.

STM will play University High for the Division II State Basketball Championship on Friday night at 7pm from the Cougardome.

In other Select Playoff Semi-Final action on Tuesday, Episcopal beat LCA 51-41 eliminating the Knights from the postseason. Also, ESA fell to Jehovah-Jirah 65-38 in Division V.

Number two seed, Breaux Bridge will play George Washington Carver in the 4A State Semi-Finals in Lake Charles at the Burton Coliseum on Thursday at 4:30pm.

And in the 1A State Semi-Finals, also in Lake Charles, Number one seed North Central faces off with Tensas at 1pm at Burton.