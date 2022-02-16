The STM Lady Cougars once again dominated the high school soccer landscape by winning its 5th state soccer title in a row. STM beat Lakeshore, 4-2 in the title game.

STM used four goals to outlast Lakeshore in the finals of the Division Two State Soccer playoffs, held at SLU’s Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, LA.

The Lady Cougars’ Brooklyn Babineaux scored two of the four goals by STM.

Also, it was a big night for the STM boys soccer team, as well. They defeated East Jefferson, 1-0 in the Boys State Title game.