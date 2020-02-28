STM Girls Soccer wins 3rd consecutive State Championship: 0-0, 3-2 on PKs

STM wins the Division II State Soccer Championship, 3-2 in a shootout, beating Ben Franklin on Thursday in Hammond, LA at Strawberry Stadium.

The STM Girls Soccer Program is no stranger to the championship game. Prior to the 2020 State Championship finale, the Lady Cougars played in 2 straight, and Thursday night’s Championship made it three. Not only do they play in title game, they win them!

The Lady Cougars facing off with Ben Franklin out of New Orleans. This game was not one for the offenses, as it took overtime, and then penalty kicks to settle this one.

In the end the Division II Title landed in the hands of the STM Lady Cougars after two golden goal overtimes solved nothing. STM and Franklin went to PKs, where Ben Franklin took an early advantage hitting their shot, and stopping Avery Quoyesser’s. The Lady Cougars were able to even it up, after an errant shot from Franklin sailed high. STM goalkeeper Paityn Gautreaux finished the frame with a big save to seal the win for STM. The final from Hammond, LA, STM 3-2 in a shootout.