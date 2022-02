LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – The St. Thomas More girls soccer team advanced to the Division II semifinals with a 4-0 win over Ben Franklin out of New Orleans.

The No. 1 ranked Cougars earned an early lead thanks to senior Cecile Templet scoring the first two goals in the first half.

STM will play the winner of the No. 5 Benton vs. No. 4 Neville matchup on Wednesday night.

