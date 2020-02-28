STM Cougars drop state championship, 1-0 to Holy Cross

St. Thomas More had a huge soccer day, Thursday. The Cougars played for the Division II State Championship vs. Holy Cross. The HC Tigers looking for their 3rd straight state championship.

This game was scoreless into the 2nd half, but that is when Holy Cross’ Ethan Carney worked the ball into the middle of the field, right inside the 18, and blasted a right legged kick past STM goal keeper Jack Maloney.

That would be the only goal of the game, and all the Tigers need to secure the victory.

Holy Cross defeats STM 1-0, for the Division Two State Championship.