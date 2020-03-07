STM, Breaux Bridge and ESA all advance in their respective basketball playoff matchups

In Division 2, the STM Cougars outlasted the St. Michael’s Warriors 46-31 to advance to the State Semi-Finals for a 3rd straight year. STM’s Carter Domingue scored 20 points and seven 4th quarter points. Jaden Shelvin was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line, in the win.

The Cougars weren’t the only Acadiana area team to win. Class 4A, two seed Breaux Bridge beat Salmen in their quarterfinal matchup. The Tigers are the defending state champions in 4A, and will play at the Burton Coliseum for the Semi-Finals against George Washington Carver High School. Breaux Bridge won 55-40 and are now two wins away from defending their title.

For a complete look at the Boys’ High School Basketball brackets click here: http://lhsaa.org/sports/brackets-results/basketball-boys