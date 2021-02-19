STM basketball coach moves up on national all-time win list

Lafayette, LA – The St. Thomas More Cougars have turned into a perinnal power in basketball in the State of Louisiana.

One of the reasons why; might be consistency. For 38 years, nearly four decades STM has been lead by Coach Danny Broussard.

Saturday, Coach Broussard led the Cougars to a win over Madison Prep. The number one team in the state in class 3A. The win is the Cougars 22nd straight, and that is the 2nd year in a row they have reached that number.

STM now has a record of 27-4, this season. Broussard’s latest win, now ties him with Tony Harper from El Paso, Texas, for 10th place on the NFHS’ winningest coach list.

His win total sits at one thousand-48, and the streak continues as the Cougars look for their 4th consecutive state championship, later this season.