STM advances to 4th straight basketball final, with 71-51 win over Liberty

The STM Cougars dominated the Division Two State Semi-Final game with Liberty, winning 71-51 at the Cajundome on Wednesday night.

It didn’t start that way, though. The Cougars trailed in the 1st quarter, but Liberty decided at the start of the 2nd Quarter to hold on to the ball with an 8 point lead and three quarters to play.

The decision backfired, as the Cougars were prepared for that, having seen it done to them against North Central earlier in the year.

STM’s win gives them 25 in a row, and the opportunity to play for a 4th straight LHSAA State Championship.

Head Coach Danny Broussard says the experience factor really helped on this night.