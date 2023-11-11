LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – It was Championship Saturday at the Cajundome as the state volleyball titles were decided.

4 Acadiana teams were looking to take home championship glory.

In Division II, top seed St. Thomas More won its third straight state championship. They did so facing a familiar foe,, #3 Teurlings Catholic.

In Division IV #5 Notre Dame was bested in straight sets by 3rd seeded Northlake

and in Division V, #2 Westminister Christian Academy fell to the top seed Metairie Park Country day in straight sets.