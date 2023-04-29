SULPHUR, La. (KLFY) – The Kaplan Pirate and St. Thomas More Cougars are both celebrate state championships in softball.

2nd seeded Kaplan defeated #1 Sterlington 4-0 to win the Division III non-select state title

Kennedy Marceaux, who led off the game with a home run and who doubled and scored in her next at bat was named most outstanding player.

It’s Kaplan’s first title since 2016, and to get there they bested a Sterlington team who eliminated them from the quarterfinals in the last two seasons.

“All of the girls were saying ‘I hope Jena wins. I hope Jena wins.’ No, I don’t want Jena to win,” Marceaux . “I want to play Sterlington. They beat us two in a row. We have something to prove. I truly believe we did prove that,” Marceaux says.

In select Division I, Top seed STM bested Tioga 7-3. It’s the Cougars’ first title since 2014.

Shyanne Irvin was the game’s most outstanding player.

In the bottom of the 5th inning of a tied game, Irvin connected on a 2-run home run to put St. Thomas More up for good.

“it means the world for me and means the world for these seniors,” Irvin says. “It’s my first year on this field, between the two white lines and just doing it with this group it means the world.”