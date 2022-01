LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – No Mark Cuban in the Shark Tank on Friday night, but there was Brad Boyd and Oliver Winston.

Jasen Breaux drained a pair of early threes to take a quick lead for the Sharks.

Landon Baptiste had a one-handed jam in the first quarter to take a 7-point lead.

Southside dominated Westgate in the Coca-Cola Classic, winning 72-47.

