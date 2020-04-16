Senior Stories: Notre Dame’s Ellen Brown

Ellen Brown spent her four years at Notre Dame High School crushing her competition on the softball diamond.

Unfortunately, like all seniors athletes her season ended prematurely.

Ellen says, “I didn’t really think it was going to end like this.”

The end came so quick, the Pios softball captain didn’t really process what was happening and hoped a return to the field was in the future. After all, Notre Dame was searching for their third-straight state championship.

Ellen says, “I definitely thought we were going to win state this year.”

That’s what makes this year so heartbreaking. As the lone senior on this squad, Ellen knew the talent on this team was special. The chemistry from a perfect season a year ago just spilled over into this year.

Ellen says, “I think just coming back from last year, we were just like a family, and we just knew how to play with each other.”

Her coach Dale Serie says replacing her won’t be easy.

Dale says, “Now a days with kids, and with adults it’s hard to get kids to be loyal, to be determined, she brought all that.”

Her high school career’s been all that. Despite not getting to finish out her career on the diamond,

Ellen’s been blessed to play on some great Pio softball teams.

Ellen says, “I was thankful to have three other years with my teammates and coaches and win two state championships back-to-back.”