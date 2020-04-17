Senior Stories: Mamou’s Kayden Serie

Kayden Serie is one of five seniors on the Mamou Demons baseball roster.

The team found out the season was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns right before one of their last baseball games.

“We knew like the talks were happening, but you didn’t want to really think about it much because you never really knew if it would actually happen,” Serie says. “Once it did start to settle in, it becomes more of a shock that it would actually be possible that it could end.”

Serie’s time as a Mamou Demon did end. He and his team tried their best to remain optimistic, but eventually it was hard to put emotions into words surrounding the unprecedented cancellation of the season.

“Whenever we first got the news, we kind of got together and talked. We realized that we’re gonna have a break, but we need to keep working and be prepared for whenever it starts back up. Once it officially ended, then the talks kinda get low. We really didn’t have much to talk about because it’s kind of tough to talk about at that time.”

Serie doesn’t have to look far to find someone to relate to, as his dad Dale Serie is the head coach of the Notre Dame softball team. Both of them are having to deal with losing a promising season, as Kayden looked to make the most of his final year as a Demon with offers to play college baseball locally and out-of-state. And the Pios were eying a third-straigh state championship.

“That was a tough situation because at first when we found out about it you seemed to be worried about your kids, your players,” Dale says. “It hits you. I have a son that’s at home that’s a senior baseball player that is in the midst of getting recruited. Hopefully we can make a decision sometime soon.”

With that decision looming, Serie is working while he waits on the next level.

“Your mindset still has to stay the same of working,” Serie says. “You’re still trying to achieve things while you’re not able to be at the ballpark. You still have to keep the same mindset of still being able to work.”

Serie says his decision on where he will be playing college baseball should be coming within the next few weeks.