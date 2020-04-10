Senior Stories: Lafayette High’s Linden Munsell commits to LSU

It’s been a bittersweet day for Lafayette High’s Linden Munsell.

The high point: committing to the purple and gold on Thursday morning.

“Fortunately, my plans after this, I’m gonna run for LSU and be a walk-on on the team,” Munsell says.

The low point came this afternoon when she learned her high school career as a Lion officially came to an end.

“For all the other seniors as well, it hurts me a lot to know that we worked so hard and we all grew a lot this season together,” Munsell says. “Just having all that taken away, it’s definitely very rough.”



It’s a shocking end she never saw coming, but she takes comfort in knowing her career will continue in Baton Rouge.

“It’s different for me because I’ve been given the blessing to be able to run in college,” Munsell says. “I know it’s not completely over, so there’s a lot of hope that I’ve gained knowing that’s not over for me.”

Even though her time at Lafayette High is up, Munsell has left quite the legacy as the captain of the cross country and track teams.

“You can have very talented teams, but if you don’t have good leadership it’s useless,” Lafayette High girls track assistant coach Tim Lemaire says. “I’ve been blessed over the last couple of years in cross country and track to have her as a team captain, to have her as a leader.”

“Being in those roles definitely helped me grow a lot as a person and gain a bunch of leadership skills I didn’t have before,” Munsell says. “Being able to watch everybody grow and try to influence them is just such a big blessing. The bonds I made on that team is something I will never forget. It’s the reason why I wanna keep running.”

The accomplishments and the friendships formed on and off the track will stay with her forever.

“That’s definitely one of the biggest blessings of my high school career was being able to be on a team like that, where everyone’s just so connective and supportive,” Munsell says. “I’ve never felt more accepted or loved and supported on a team like that. It was very rewarding to try to do the same for everybody else.”