State high school tournaments are reaching the semifinal rounds, and some local schools will have a chance to capture championship glory.

These semifinal games will take place Thursday.

In class 3A #2 Iota will take on #3 Lutcher at 10 AM.

In class 4A, top seed North Vermilion will face off with # 5 Desoto at 2 PM

Both games will be played at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

In Division III, 3rd seeded Notre Dame will play at #2 Saint Charles in Laplace at 4:30 PM.

The winner will then go onto the title game in Hammond.