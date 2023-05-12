RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – A wrestler at Rayne High School is leaving her mark in the sport and the school’s history.

When you think about wrestling, names like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and John Cena come to mind. But at Rayne High School, Deyton Young is making a name for herself, as a champion who continues to make school history.

Deyton Young started her freshman year. A sophomore now, wrestling wasn’t her first choice.

“Actually, I liked volleyball, but my mom told me like ohh just try it because my brother did it,” Young said. “Both of my brothers tried it at one point and so I was like ok it’ll help me with volleyball. I ended up only sticking with wrestling.”

Sticking with wrestling has paid off for Deyton as she competed in Missouri at the Adidas Wrestling Nationals in April, where she became the first female to win a national championship in wrestling for Rayne High. Deyton wrestles for the Rayne Wrestling Club primarily in the 106-pound weight class in folkstyle and freestyle wrestling. Deyton enjoys doing both in practice.

“I have the most fun at practice when I learn something new,” she said.

Being the only girl on the wrestling team hasn’t fazed Deyton because she predominately wrestles boys, and she has a message for any girl that wants to be the next Deyton Young:

“Don’t ever let any boy or any person tell you that they’re better than you just because they’re a boy or they’re better than you just because they have been doing it longer,” she said. “It doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. It matters how much you want it.”

Young credits her coaches for her success.

“I couldn’t have done it without Coach Trevor (Carriere), Coach Pap (Patrick Manuel) because they were really hard on me,” Young said. “Even when I didn’t believe in myself, they believed in me.”

Deyton’s season is far from over as she is scheduled to attend two more national tournaments and a few camps this summer. There is a GoFundMe set up if you would like to help Deyton continue her wrestling journey.