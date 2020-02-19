Prep Soccer: Quarterfinal Action across Acadiana

Breaking News
PREP PLAYOFF SOCCER…

Number One team in Division One, St. Paul’s visiting number nine Lafayette High at Mighty Lion Stadium.

St. Paul already up 1-nothing, when they get a throw in, and the long throw by the Wolves’ Raleigh Martin to Micheal Dufour for the GOAL! Dufour uses his head, and the Wolves take a 2-nothing lead.

St. Paul’s advances to the semi-finals with the 2-0 victory.

Across town at Cougar Stadium, Division Two Playoffs featuring Bonnabel and STM, and we are deadlocked in the 1st half. STM’s Townes Wallace, a sophomore kicks this one into the back of the net.

STM goes up 1-nothing! That’s the final, and the Cougars will head to the semi-finals to play Beau Chene. The Gators beat Caddo Magnet, 2-nothing to advance to the semi’s and face STM, in a rematch of an earlier game this season, in which the Cougars won.

In other area soccer matchup: Catholic NI beat Vermilion Catholic 4-nothing in the Division IV Quarterfinals.

