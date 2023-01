High School Basketball rolls on in the new year.

Teurlings Catholic hosting the first tournament of 2023, and The Rebels beat Acadiana 67-43 in the Quarterfinals of the bracket.

On the other side, STM and St. Martinville played a classic. A double overtime affair, that ended with a Mason Guillory layup with 3 seconds left. That gave the Cougars a 58-57 win and they advance to the semi-finals of the tournament.