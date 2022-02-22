St. Thomas More vs Vandebilt Catholic

Division II Semifinals

At the Alario Center in Westwego, La

Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

1) AC Froehlich and the Cougars take the court…

2) St. Thomas More comes out firing … Sophie Perkins across the court to Camille Hebert … pass to Froehlich for the bucket … Cougars on a 6-1 run to start …

3) Terriers bite back … Gemi Detillier from outside … drops the 3 … nothing but net… Vandebilt Catholic down by 2 …

4) Perkins kicks off a run … hits this mid-range jumper … Cougars up, 13-5

5) Vandebilt Catholic trying to stop the bleeding … Gabrielle Campbell drives to the basket … Perkins says *No, Thank You*

6) Finally, Lily Roger feeds it to Blaire McCauley … who drains the 3 … 14 unanswered …

St. Thomas More goes on to beat Vandebilt Catholic 49-28 to advance to the Division II finals to face Saint Louis Catholic on Thursday…

In Boys 1st Round Action, The STM Cougars beat David Thibodeaux, 57-32. Morgan Guillory scored 15 points for the Cougars in the win.

Also, Catholic NI outlasted Ascension Episcopal, 59-50!