The STM Cougars improved to 22-5, and 4-0 in district 5-4A with the 53-45 win over Carencro.

STM’s Monwell Willis had 22 points for the Cougars, and Christian Landry added eight points.

Carencro led at halftime, 25-21. The Bears’ Kyron Jackson had 20 points in the loss.

In other action across Acadiana… in district 3-5A, Acadiana visited Comeaux. The Rams pulled away in the 2nd half to win 65-55.