Prep Basketball: Southside, Beau Chene win at Coca-Cola Classic

High School Sports

Holiday tournaments across the area continue, and one of those is taking place at Southside High School. The Sharks are hosting the annual Coca-Cola Classic, and Thursday night a couple of local teams took care of business and advanced in bracket play.

Head coach Brad Boyd’s Southside team handled JS Clark 80-37, to advance. And earlier in the evening Beau Chene beat Patterson 64-49.

Southside High School will play Westgate in the semi-finals, on Friday at 8pm at the Shark Tank.

Other Prep Basketball scores: STM beat McKinley 69-54 in the Rebels Roundball Classic. The Cougars will play Carencro in the semi-finals of that tournament on Friday at Teurlings.

