Southside outlasted Barbe Wednesday night in a key district 3-5A matchup in Youngsville. The Sharks used 20 points from Bryson Colbert and 16 points from Bryson Williams to defeat the Bucs 80-74 in overtime.

The Sharks continue to play at a high level, and sit in prime position for the postseason.

In other action across the area, Notre Dame played Alexandria Country Day and got 16 points from junior Teddy Menard. and 14 from senior Zach Lamm.

The Pios will next play at home vs. Westminster.

The ESA Falcon beat Teurlings, on Wednesday 52-46, this after losing to them earlier in the season by more than 20 points.