In the lone game on the high school basketball schedule, Thursday Night, it was a battle for the city of Crowley braggin’ right. The Pios outlasted The Gents, 46-43 in a thrilling high school matchup.

Notre Dame hosted Crowley, in a non-district matchup at AB Dore Gym at Notre Dame.

The Gents were led by Chris George who led them with 12 points. Those his 10 1st half points helped give Crowley a two point half time lead. 25-23.

In the second half, Notre Dame relied on their Senior Teddy Menard to shoulder the load, and he did just that. Menard scored 21 points, and had one key free throw with 25 seconds left to give the Pios a one point lead 44-43.

A few moments later, Sophomore forward Jackson Casanova got to the line with 8 seconds remaining and hit two clutch free throws, to give Notre Dame a 46-43 lead.

Casanova finished the night with 15 points. Sophomore Parker Faust added 8 points.

Notre Dame improves 10-7 on the season. Crowley falls to 13-9, on the year.