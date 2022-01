A career night for Senior Zach Lamm as he and the Notre Dame Pios beat Kaplan, Friday Night in Kaplan, 54-39.

The Pios, with the win, improve to 10-1 on the season. Lamm lead all scorers with 29 points, a career high.

He also set a Pio record for the most free throws in a game with 18. He was 12-of-18 from the charity stripe.

Notre Dame meets up with district foe, LCA on Tuesday at 7pm, in Crowley.