LCA all but secured a district 6-2A title with a 49-28 win over Notre Dame, on Tuesday Night at the Plex.

Kam Williams scored 13 points along with Braylon Richard to pace the Knights in the win. Daejon Sinegal added 12 points.

Notre Dame kept he game close for three quarters, but in the fourth, LCA was able to pull away with strong defense and timely shots.