Prep Basketball on Wednesday night. The #1 ranked STM Cougars taking on Westgate. The Cougars beat the Tigers 51-19.

Over at Acadiana High, the Rams hosted St. Martinville. The Tigers won by nine over the Rams, 45-36.

Other scores from this week:

JS Clark 81, Hathaway 19

Lacassine 77, Episcopal of Acadiana 66

Carencro 71, Teurlings 68

Comeaux 47, Abbeville 17

North Central 57, Southside 52

Northwest 79, Beau Chene 57

Lafayette Christian 55, David Thibodaux 48

Church Point 45, North Vermilion 41

Crowley 75, Kaplan 37

St. Martinville 59, Erath 41

Mamou 50, Westminster 45

Port Barre 61, Avoyelles 37

West St. Mary 51, Acadiana Renaissance 33

Catholic-NI 52, Ascension Episcopal 37

Franklin 79, Delcambre 20

Lake Arthur 45, Notre Dame 44

Jeanerette 74, Hanson 29

Opelousas Catholic 80, Basile 32

Vermilion Catholic 66, Covenant Christian 49

Midland 71, Bell City 64