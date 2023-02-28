What a round of playoff basketball! But, only six of the Acadiana area teams advanced to the quarterfinals, headlined by the #1 seeded New Iberia Yellowjackets.

*NISH beat East Ascension, 36-35 in the closest game of the night.

*STM advanced in the Select D1 playoffs, with a 51-43 win over Karr.

Other scores from the night:

Pineville beat St. Paul’s 65-51.

St. Michael’s beat LCA 51-43.

Peabody 76 – David Thibodeaux 42

Vandebilt Catholic 54 – Northside 47

Dunham 63 – Ascension Episcopal 35

*Catholic NI 28 – St. Charles 25

White Castle 54 – Lake Arthur 33

Country Day 57 – Loyola Prep 40

Southern Lab 70 – Vermilion Catholic 38

Hamilton Christian 81 – Opelousas Catholic 56

Plaquemine 52 – St. Martinville 46

Carroll 62 – Beau Chene 44

*Breaux Bridge 55 – Loranger 46

*Ville Platte 67 – Red River 64

*North Central 85 – Ferriday 62

Oakdale 81 – South Plaquemines 55

(* local winners)