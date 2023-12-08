NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The Opelousas Fighting Tigers are the 2023 Division II Non-Select state football champions, after defeating Acadiana rival Cecilia 26-13 in the Caesars Superdome on Friday.
Opelousas jumped out to a 12-0 halftime lead and never looked back, in a game that avenged an earlier loss to the Bulldogs, 25-22 on Oct. 20.
The state football championship is the first in Opelousas school history.
Tune in to KLFY News 10 for complete coverage.
Latest posts
- Storms tomorrow evening, low-end threat of severe storms
- Juvenile arrested in Lake Charles home invasion, sexual assault investigation
- More Americans say Hamas bears brunt of responsibility for war in Gaza: Survey
- New proposal to lower prescription drug costs
- Can you answer these US immigration test questions?