LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – National Signing Day showcased numerous athletes across Acadiana that signed their national letters of intent to play football at the next level.

Westgate tight end Danny Lewis Jr. chose Alabama over LSU and Florida. Lewis, who helped lead the Tigers to a 2021 state championship, was a highly sought-after recruit.

He says playing for Nick Saban was a huge part of his decision.

“The final thing that put them to the top was that I could be the first from my high school and New Iberia to have a shot for a national championship,” Lewis Jr. says. “Me and Coach Saban have a really great relationship. He took out a lot of time to come visit me and just clear me up on anything I wasn’t sure about. The thing that ultimately led me to Alabama was that I would be coached by the greatest coach in college. So it’s just a no-brainer if you think about it.”

Also in New Iberia, seven other Tigers signed to play college football.

Camron Spencer, Ashton Francis, and Steven Francis are all headed to Tyler Junior College.

Carson Romero is going to Louisiana Community Christian.

Zyion Madison and Henry Binion will be playing at Southern University of Shreveport.

Bradley Lewis is taking his talents to Grambling.

Over in Jennings, Bulldogs four-star running back Trevor Etienne signed to play for Billy Napier and the Gators.

His older brother and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back was in attendance to support Trevor.

“Man it feels amazing you know,” Etienne says. “You dream of times like this. This is what I’ve been working for my whole life. Now it’s time to put in more work. I committed to the University. I fell in love with Florida when I took my visit. Getting Coach Napier was a huge plus for me. That just sealed the deal honestly.”

At LCA, linebacker Masey Lewis signed to McNeese. Darian Riggs will head one state over and play out his college days at Mississippi College along with Brayden Zeigler.

Acadiana High had several signees as well. Running back Omiri Wiggins signed to play at Coffeyville in Kansas. Kaden Anderson will also be in Kansas at Hutchinson Junior College.

The University of Louisiana will be the landing spot for two more local products. Running back Zylan Perry from Franklin will join the Ragin’ Cajuns, along with offensive lineman Trent Murphy from Opelousas.