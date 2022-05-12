High School Baseball – Laplace, LA – Pios and Comets

–Comets ace Brady Saint Pierre on the mound for Saint Charles… strikes out two in the top of the first… he is hyped … sits down nine on the day.

–We got to the bottom of the second … Bases loaded … Comets up 1-0 … Ayden Authement drills it past first down the right-field line … two runners cross the plate… the throw home ends in the dugout … third run scores… St. Charles up 4-0…

–the pios with some brilliant defense by Caleb Comeaux to keep Notre Dame in the game…

–Top 7 now,… one on … Tripp Mixon with a deep shot to left-center … the lone pio run scores… but too little too late for the Pioneers…, 4-1 the final, tonight from St. Charles.