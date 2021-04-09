Notre Dame baseball wins district title with 4-1 over LCA

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A district championship was on the line, Thursday night when Notre Dame faced off with LCA for the district championship. LCA had to move the game due to the recent severe weather that forced their field to be unplayable.

Both teams entered the game with a perfect record in district play.

The Pios scored two in the top of the 1st, and LCA countered with one of their own in the bottom of the frame.

Notre Dame would add two more before the complete game by William Vice was complete. Vice struck out six and only allowed two hits.

Pio Centerfielder Dom Thibodeaux went 3-for-4, and helped ND to the 4-1 win, improving to 19-4 on the season. LCA is now 22-3.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar