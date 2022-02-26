LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Local scores from the first round of non-select playoffs are listed below.

CLASS 5A

5) Ouachita Parish 70

28) Acadiana 44

12) Southside 55

21) Ponchatoula 51

4) New Iberia 65

29) Sam Houston 34

CLASS 4A

9) Lakeshore 81

24) Carencro 74

5) Beau Chene 84

28) North Vermilion 72

12) Northside 53

21) Plaquemine 47

13) Washington-Marion 69

20) Rayne 68

3) Eleanor McMain 72

30) Eunice 33

14) Booker T. Washington 56

19) Breaux Bridge 52

15) South Terrebonne 51

18) Opelousas 36

CLASS 3A

9) Northwest 69

24) Mentorship Academy 56

4) Donaldsonville 94

29) Mamou 53

6) St. Martinville 71

27) Abbeville 35

7) Ville Platte 59

26) Buckeye 54

15) Richwood 73

18) Jennings 66

CLASS 2A

8) Oakdale 90

25) Lake Arthur 50

5) Amite 78

28) Jeanerette 48

7) Franklin 69

26) North Caddo 57

10) Winnfield 81

23) Loreauville 67

15) Doyle 51

18) Springfield 49

CLASS 1A

16) Logansport 66

17) Centerville 53

9) East Iberville 63

24) Gueydan 43

CLASS B