LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Local scores from the first round of non-select playoffs are listed below.
CLASS 5A
- 5) Ouachita Parish 70
28) Acadiana 44
- 12) Southside 55
21) Ponchatoula 51
- 4) New Iberia 65
29) Sam Houston 34
CLASS 4A
- 9) Lakeshore 81
24) Carencro 74
- 5) Beau Chene 84
28) North Vermilion 72
- 12) Northside 53
21) Plaquemine 47
- 13) Washington-Marion 69
20) Rayne 68
- 3) Eleanor McMain 72
30) Eunice 33
- 14) Booker T. Washington 56
19) Breaux Bridge 52
- 15) South Terrebonne 51
18) Opelousas 36
CLASS 3A
- 9) Northwest 69
24) Mentorship Academy 56
- 4) Donaldsonville 94
29) Mamou 53
- 6) St. Martinville 71
27) Abbeville 35
- 7) Ville Platte 59
26) Buckeye 54
- 15) Richwood 73
18) Jennings 66
CLASS 2A
- 8) Oakdale 90
25) Lake Arthur 50
- 5) Amite 78
28) Jeanerette 48
- 7) Franklin 69
26) North Caddo 57
- 10) Winnfield 81
23) Loreauville 67
- 15) Doyle 51
18) Springfield 49
CLASS 1A
- 16) Logansport 66
17) Centerville 53
- 9) East Iberville 63
24) Gueydan 43
CLASS B
- 17) Pitkin 62
16) Midland 60 (OVERTIME)