LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Local scores from the first round of non-select playoffs are listed below.

CLASS 5A

  • 5) Ouachita Parish 70
    28) Acadiana 44
  • 12) Southside 55
    21) Ponchatoula 51
  • 4) New Iberia 65
    29) Sam Houston 34

CLASS 4A

  • 9) Lakeshore 81
    24) Carencro 74
  • 5) Beau Chene 84
    28) North Vermilion 72
  • 12) Northside 53
    21) Plaquemine 47
  • 13) Washington-Marion 69
    20) Rayne 68
  • 3) Eleanor McMain 72
    30) Eunice 33
  • 14) Booker T. Washington 56
    19) Breaux Bridge 52
  • 15) South Terrebonne 51
    18) Opelousas 36

CLASS 3A

  • 9) Northwest 69
    24) Mentorship Academy 56
  • 4) Donaldsonville 94
    29) Mamou 53
  • 6) St. Martinville 71
    27) Abbeville 35
  • 7) Ville Platte 59
    26) Buckeye 54
  • 15) Richwood 73
    18) Jennings 66

CLASS 2A

  • 8) Oakdale 90
    25) Lake Arthur 50
  • 5) Amite 78
    28) Jeanerette 48
  • 7) Franklin 69
    26) North Caddo 57
  • 10) Winnfield 81
    23) Loreauville 67
  • 15) Doyle 51
    18) Springfield 49

CLASS 1A

  • 16) Logansport 66
    17) Centerville 53
  • 9) East Iberville 63
    24) Gueydan 43

CLASS B

  • 17) Pitkin 62
    16) Midland 60 (OVERTIME)