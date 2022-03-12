LAKE CHARLES, La (KLFY) – This time last year, North Central was in this same building, the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, as the top seed in Class 1A.



But in the semifinals, they fell short, unable to defend their 2020 title.

Fast forward to 2022, and there is redemption!

The top-ranked Hurricanes defeated No. 6 White Castle 63 to 40 to claim the Class 1A state championship.

Devion Lavergne and Most Outstanding Player Reginald Stoner led the charge with a combined 45 points.

“Last year we lost you know,” Stoner says. “From that loss right there, the same day we were like ‘bet.’ Revenge season. We were gonna shake back. And look what happened, we got our shake back. We just had to come together, you know. Through the season we played some tough teams so we just had to come together and put it all together on the big stage to win the championship.”



“Last year we lost and we were the number one seed,” Lavergne says. “So teams were lowkey looking at us like David and Goliath. So we had to show them it’s not that. It’s not a story. It’s life. It’s just a good feeling in general to come out here and perform to the best of my ability, as well as Reginald performing to the best of his ability. It’s just amazing.”

“I mean first-year coach and just to realize that there’s people that coach lifetimes and they never get this type of moment,” head coach Basil Brown II says. “I mean it’s just very special. You know I’ve spent a lot of time as a player, a lot of time as a coach. I love this game. Sometimes it doesn’t give back, and I’m just proud that today it felt like it gave back to me.”

This is North Central’s third title in four years, and head coach Basil Brown’s first with the Hurricanes.