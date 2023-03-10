LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – For the second year in a row, the North Central Hurricanes are state champions.

To get the hardware, they had to fend off Franklin.

Hornet head coach Tremayne Johnson said that he is proud of the fight his team showed to the very end.

“I got a team that got some dawg in them. They’re going to fight to the end. So we beat the odds. I don’t think people thought we would make it this far. So like you said before, no one has a reason to hang their head,” he said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For North Central, a key block by most outstanding player Devion Lavergne was the difference down the stretch.

“This morning I woke up and told y teammates, we not losing. So we win it by any means. So if it means I have to sacrifice my body for us to win, that’s what it was,” Lavergne explained.

North Central finishes the year winning its last six games to repeat as champs.