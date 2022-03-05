LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – The No. 3 LCA Knights faced top-ranked Newman at the Cajundome on Saturday in the Division III state title game.

The Knights, led by head coach Jacob Broussard, overcame a small deficit in the first quarter to take the lead into halftime. LCA led by as much as 6 in the second quarter.

A 23-point fourth quarter propelled the Greenies to a 56-47 victory over LCA.

Kam Williams and Braylon Richard combined for 27 of the Knights’ points.

Canin Jefferson for Newman put up 19 points, and he was named the Most Outstanding Player after the game.