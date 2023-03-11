LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The last match-up of Marsh Madness, The Division I Non-select state championship between #3 Ponchatoula and the top-seeded New Iberia Yellow Jackets.

NISH looked to capture its first championship in program history.

The game was at first a back-and-forth contest…but after the first quarter, things went downhill and went downhill fast.

The Green Wave defeated the Yellow Jackets 63-48.

Allen Graves has 23 points for Ponchatoula.

“They were ready, they were prepared, and we weren’t and ultimately that falls on me. Outstanding job by them. Credit to them and their program. But no discredit to my guys. First time in school history, I don’t know when New Iberia Senior High was started, but first time in school history making the final so credit to these young men and our assistant coaches and credit to the city. Our crowd had to be one of the best crowds, here at the tournament. I know the whole town of Franklin was here yesterday, but probably three-quarters of New Iberia was here tonight. So thank you to the crowd, Like I said, hell of a year,” said NISH head coach Chad Pourciau.