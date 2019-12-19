Live Now
National Signing Day: Local athletes ink their commitments

High School Sports

Several local athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to play college football.

Eighteen new Tigers committed to LSU. Westgate’s Kayshon Boutte is one of them. Boutte is a four-star wide receiver by 247 Sports and Rivals. He is ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the state of Louisiana by ESPN, Rivals, and 247 Sports.

“I’ve been committed to LSU since I was a sophomore or junior,” Boutte says. “I always looked forward to playing with the team one day and having a big impact on the game. The things they did this year really opened my eyes and made me realize that’s where I belong.”

Here in Lafayette, the Ragin’ Cajuns earned the third highest recruiting class in the Sun Belt for 2020.

In all, it’s 16 commits, two from right here in Acadiana. LCA’s Errol Rogers Jr. is looking to contribute to the wide receiver corp. Catholic High New Iberia’s Trey Amos is expected to play cornerback for the Cajuns.

“Pretty excited to be a Cajun, go there and experience how to be a Cajun and get that Cajun pride in me,” Amos says. “It’s just going to be a new chapter for me, playing with Coach Napier and them.”

“I’ve been around a lot,” Rogers Jr. says. “I used to go to all the games. I basically knew about everything. When Coach Napier came, he just changed the whole culture.”

Louisiana head coach Billy Napier talked about the class and why this one could be special.

“I think that we executed our plan better than we have at any point so far,” Napier says. “I think we continue to get better. We didn’t have a lot attrition on our staff, not just the 10 full-timers, but the second-level people. We were able to keep a lot of those guys intact.”

The Service Academies did well here in Acadiana. Both running backs for the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams are headed to West Point. Dillan Monette and Lucky Brooks will further their careers at Army after leading Acadiana to the Class 5A state championship this season.

Over at LCA, running back Logan Gabriel will play his college ball at Northwestern State. Gabriel is a three-time state champion running back. He rushed for three touchdowns in the latest title game this season.

Over in Crowley, Notre Dame Pio running back C.J. Thibodeaux signed with the Air Force Academy. Thibodeaux’s season was cut short after an injury against LCA. He still rushed for more than 1,000 yards and had 12 touchdowns, 31 total in three seasons.

Breaux Bridge’s Trevonte Sylvester signed with the University of Houston as a tight end.

At Loreauville, Zy Alexander inked his commitment to Southeastern Louisiana.

Tre Harris, a Comeaux wide receiver, signed to play for Louisiana Tech.

