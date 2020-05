Teurlings has decided not to renew the contract of the winningest baseball coach in Acadiana, Mike Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux won five state championships for the Rebels and three in a row. This season, their team was supposed to be just as talented, but got cut short by the COVID-19 crisis.

Thibodeaux confirmed to KLFY on Wednesday he would not be returning to Teurlings and would take a break from coaching for now, but wouldn’t rule out a return in the future.