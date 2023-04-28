SULPHUR, La. (KLFY) – Six local teams had opportunities to play in the high school softball championship games Saturday.

Below are the results

Select Division I: #1 St Thomas More 5, #5 Archbishop Chapelle 4 (STM plays Tioga in championship game, Saturday at 3 pm)

Select Division II: #1 Buckeye 5, #4 David Thibodaux

Select Division III: #6 D’arbonne Woods Charter 12, #2 Notre Dame 8

Select Division IV: #1 Catholic Point Coupee 4, #5 Opelousas Catholic 3

Non-Select Division II: #2 Albany 8, #3 Beau Chene 7

Non-Select Division III: #2 Kaplan 8, #3 Doyle 0 (Kaplan plays Sterlington Saturday, noon)