Local high school football teams start summer workouts

Many teams from across Acadiana are shaking off the rust and getting back to business.

The 2019 state champions, the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams, were back at it on Tuesday as the early stages of fall sports workouts get underway.

Acadiana High School one of the many schools gettin back to the workouts. Head coach Matt McCullough says getting back out here is just the start of a successful season.

“The biggest thing right now for us is to get ourselves in really good shape and get back into football shape,” McCullough says. “That’s always the goal. We kind of take it a week at a time. This week, we’re just kind of getting ourselves ready to go and getting our workout in. Of course, the ultimate goal is to win the state championship.”