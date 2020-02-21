The No. 12 Lafayette High Lions beat the No. 21 West Jefferson Lady Bucs 80-50 on Thursday night to advance to the Class 5A regional round of playoffs.
Lions dominate West Jefferson to advance to regional round of playoffs
