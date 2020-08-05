LHSAA to push high school football season back to Oct. 8, according to reports

No dates are given for championship games, leaving the season open-ended.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV)— The high school football season has been pushed back to Oct. 8, according to a report from WWL-TV’s partners at The Baton Rouge Advocate/NOLA.com.

The new date comes from a memo sent by Louisiana High School Athletic Association executive director Eddie Bonine to schools with an updated calendar for all fall sports.

According to the report, no dates are given for championship games, leaving the season open to more possible delays.

Cross country and swimming will still start their seasons on Aug. 31 and volleyball is set to start their season on Sept. 8, according to the memo.

Contact sports are not allowed in the state’s Phase-2 of recovery and that phase will last until at least August 28, Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday.